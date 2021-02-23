Sen. Bill White Introduces Legislation to Establish Minutemen of the State

For Immediate Release: Feb. 23, 2021

Senator Bill White Introduces Legislation to Establish Minutemen of the State

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, introduced Senate Bill 528 to establish the Minutemen of the State, a practice dating back to the Revolutionary War. Under this act, the governor may call “Minutemen” into service in defense of the state during a state of emergency with the consent of two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Any Missouri resident who can lawfully own firearms may volunteer. Under the legislation, Minutemen supply their own firearms, ammunition and tactical gear. This equipment, required by the state, shall be considered property of the state for purposes of jurisdiction, and is not subjected to any tax, levy, fees, stamp or seizure, nor can it be subject to registration or tracking.

“Law abiding Missourians deserve to protect themselves, their families and fellow Missouri residents,” said Sen. White. “I believe this creative approach simultaneously protects an individual’s right to bear arms, while enabling ordinary citizens to join forces when needed.”

