Public Input Sought on Texas Saltwater Fishing Regulation Proposals for 2021-2022

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2021-2022 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation:

  • Allow the recreational-only use of crab traps on docks and piers in some currently restricted areas of Aransas County; and
  • Clarify red snapper bag limits when fishing in Texas and federal waters.

The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes, and input will be considered before any action is taken by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 25 public hearing. Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include:

  • Zoom Webinar: TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will present proposed fishing regulation changes and answer questions in an online webinar at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 4. The webinar will also be posted on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
  • Online: Comments on each of the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page until March 24.
  • Phone or Email: The Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-2011 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov
  • Teams Commission Meeting: The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Thursday, March 25 in Austin. Public testimony is normally limited to three minutes per person. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic, TPWD will not be holding in-person public meetings on the coast this year.

