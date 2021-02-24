WYDOT to host virtual public meeting about construction on WYO 223

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting an informational virtual public meeting about a construction project on Wyoming Highway 223 (Terry Ranch Road) scheduled for summer of 2023.

The meeting will give an overview of the project and its traffic impacts, including bridge work that will necessitate a temporary closure of the highway to through traffic.

After a short presentation, WYDOT engineers will be available for a question and answer session about the project.

Those interested in attending can tune in via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. March 4. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81465692698?pwd=SjdPbjhPM1NIYUZ5aG44dk1lb29lQT09. Zoom meeting ID is 814 6569 2698 and the passcode is 962141.

A recording of the meeting will be made available for those who cannot attend.

Call (307) 745-2142 with any questions or to get a calendar invite.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.