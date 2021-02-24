Joey Habib Real Estate to Launch a New Office in Miami Florida
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful stint in the New Hampshire real estate market, Joey Habib Real Estate is finally launching a new office in Miami, Florida. This office will be located on the eastern end of the city, and aims to serve Florida’s people just as diligently as the company’s home office. Currently, Miami is the seventh-largest metropolis in the United States of America, and the third most populous on the East coast of the country. Joseph, the CEO of Joey Habib Real Estate, says that he is excited about the prospects this office will bring and that he is looking forward to the launch. He hopes to replicate what he has been doing in New Hampshire, and surpass his targets before moving on to other cities in this state and elsewhere. His goal is to venture out as a national real estate company in the next five to ten years.
Market Opportunity
Miami is a city like no other. With its beautiful skyline and a vibrant economy, this city provides excellent opportunities in the real estate business. It has not only the third highest skyline in the country with more than 300 high-rise skyscrapers, but also thousands of other small and medium-size complexes, apartments and stand-alone properties. Fifty-five of the high-rise buildings in the city’s heart stand at more than 150 meters or approximately 492 feet. These present a range of opportunities, both for commercial and residential purposes, and hence good business for any real estate company that knows its way around this city.
This beautiful and vibrant city is not just property rich, but also has a population with some of the wealthiest people in Florida, and in the US. The city is well-known for commerce, finance and international trade, and stands tall among the top business cities in the world. With a GDP of about $345 billion, it is by quite a distance the largest economy in Florida, and the 12th in the US. A 2018 UBS study ranked the city number three in purchasing power in the US and number eight in the world. Being a city with some of the largest national and multi-national companies, it is quite expected that it is a high potential market for high-value properties. Joey Habib Real Estate hopes to get a piece of this ever-emerging industry as it grows its portfolio and customer base. Joey Habib hopes to tap into these opportunities with his experience in managing properties, and he has the fortitude to do it. Joey Habib’s Drive to Grow the Company.
Joey started his company from scratch, managing properties, and eventually grew it into a profitable entity with a multi-million dollar portfolio of rental properties and those for sale. He began with just a handful of employees, but now has several offices with hundreds of workers. Having grown up in an entrepreneurial family, Joey learned entrepreneurship hands-on from his highly successful father. He leveraged this to study business management at Dartmouth College, and later worked in several banks, before venturing into real estate. He always harbored this intense desire to run his own company, and grow it into a multi-national.
With Joey Real Estate, Joseph has achieved his dream. His company portfolio includes numerous rental properties that generate millions of dollars in revenues. Additionally, he helps manage other people’s property, which gives his company an added income source with minimal investment. Apart from real estate, Joey is also into toy importation. His toy company called Habib Dartmouth Toy Supplies Company, imports affordable and quality toys from Asia, and has been as successful as his real estate venture. Joey hopes to continue with this trend as he looks forward to making a mark in the Miami real estate market.
Company’s Future Prospects
Joey Habib Real Estate’s future can only be bright considering its past achievements and its CEO’s aggressiveness. Joey has already grown the company’s portfolio and opened offices in several cities. Going forward, Joey hopes to not only buy, sell, and manage property, but also get into construction. He plans to construct commercial and residential properties and drive up the margins the company makes from selling property. Joey has been working hard to increase his client base through consistent advertising and marketing and delivering quality products. He hopes to continue with this trend, get more clients and expand into new territories. Getting into Miami is just a part of a bigger plan the company is implementing. Currently, the company has an impressive client base that Joey uses to link up to more. With its entry into the Miami property market, the company hopes to achieve these goals and more. According to the CEO, they have already inked deals with financials that will make it easy for the company to get into Miami, and other markets with ease.
The company also hopes to have an impact in making the world a better place for future generations. One way it will do this is by investing in green construction technologies. The company has already inked deals with suppliers of eco-friendly building materials for its future construction projects. It is also working to install solar panels on all its rental properties. So far it has achieved this in 60% of its rental properties, and hopes to get to 100% by the end of 2022. It is in line with the founder’s goal of running a carbon neutral real estate company by the end of the year 2025, and also help other companies achieve the same.
Joey Habib Real Estate is a real estate company based in New Hampshire U.S.A. The company is the brainchild of entrepreneur Joseph Habib and offers a host of real estate services including managing property, buying and selling luxury apartments and condos, and renting out property. To learn more about their services, check out their website, visit the office, or follow the company on social media. You can also follow the founder Joey Habib on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
Joey Habib of Halifax was also recently featured in an interview in Inspirery.
