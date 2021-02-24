Vista Ridge Family Dentistry Earns Ninth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction
Cedar Park dental practice wins nine straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding patient satisfaction.
We want patients to feel totally at ease in our practice and confident in our ability to help them achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.”CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to patient care, Vista Ridge Family Dentistry pulls out all the stops. Its reputation for outstanding patient satisfaction is evident in its nine consecutive City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction.
— Max Kerr, DDS, D-ABDSM
Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.
At Vista Ridge Family Dentistry, exceptional patient care and modern dental methods are the cornerstones of the practice. Earning nine straight Spectrum Awards is no surprise.
“We take great pride in offering high-quality care to our patients in a relaxing, judgement-free environment,” says Max Kerr, DDS, D-ABDSM, one of the practice’s founding doctors. “We want patients to feel totally at ease in our practice and confident in our ability to help them achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.”
One of the practice’s key factors in providing exceptional customer service is its knowledgeable and experienced team. The Vista Ridge team is focused on creating personal, one-on-one relationships with patients and treating them the same way they would like their families to be treated — with respect and empathy.
“Our staff is committed to patient comfort and stellar customer service,” says Dr. Kerr. “They love working with patients to find the right treatments that will best serve their smiles. We never stop learning new techniques or investing in advanced dental technology, and as a result, our services are effective, efficient and pleasant.”
In fact, in addition to offering the latest in preventative, restorative and cosmetic dentistry for the whole family, Vista Ridge Family Dentistry offers amenities to make patients feel at home. From the coffee bar to the warm neck pillows and comfy blankets, patient comfort is always the top priority.
Patients agree. “This office is amazing!!” says LeAnn V. “The front office staff is kind and caring. Dr. Kerr and Dr. Patel are so patient and caring as well. Being one that has serious dentist anxiety, Dr. Patel was comforting and reassuring that I was in the right place and she would take care of me. She and Sarah (my amazing hygienist) did just that. Thank you to Dr. Patel and Sarah for getting me through it!!”
Vista Ridge takes customer service one step further, offering a membership plan for patients that provides substantial discounts on treatment and offers basic preventative care for free twice a year.
Vista Ridge Family Dentistry is located at 920 Vista Ridge Blvd., Ste. 700 in Cedar Park, Texas. For more information, call 512-675-2458 or go online to https://www.mycedarparkdentist.com/. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/VISTA-RIDGE-FAMILY-DENTISTRY-CEDAR-PARK-TX. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VistaRidgeFamilyDentistry/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/VistaRidgeDent.
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
