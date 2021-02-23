(Subscription required) Three legal scholars debated possible changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, from a proposal to add more justices to rules that would limit justices to an 18-year term or impose a mandatory retirement age.
Feb 23, 2021
You just read:
Academics and retired judges debate changes to U.S. Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.