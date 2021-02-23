Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey awards grant for a program to assist at-risk youth, families in Escambia County

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,000 grant to help create a new program aimed at assisting youth who are at risk for involvement in the criminal justice system and their families in Escambia County.

The grant will help establish the Influence, Motivation, Purpose, Action, Commitment and Trust (IMPACT) program through the Escambia County Children’s Policy Council. The program will work with state and local government agencies, non-profit and community organizations and local schools. The goal is to strengthen families by addressing communication, discipline, substance abuse, domestic violence, and job skills training.

“Helping our state’s at-risk youth starts with a strong focus on the home and family,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of the Escambia County Children’s Policy Council and their commitment to helping those families communicate better with one another and finding ways for participating youth to be more productive residents.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Wayward youth need strong guidance and direction to get their lives back on track, and ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting this program focused on assisting at-risk youth and families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

