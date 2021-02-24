Matthew Keezer’s Thoughts on Tourism Surviving Through the Pandemic
We catch up with Matthew Keezer to get his perspective on tourism surviving the pandemic. The history of tourism is one most people may or may not be familiar with, and dates as far back as the 17th century, originating from Europe. By the 21st century, it had become one of the world’s most relevant source of income, boosting the economy of nations by a large enough margin.
It began as the simple process of going from a place to another, in search of recreation or pleasure, or relaxation. With time and modernization, it grew diverse meanings. Matthew Keezer describes tourism now as more organized, more business oriented, and more focused on finding ways to improving nations' economy, which it has undeniably done over the years.
The Impact of Covid-19 On Tourism and Tourism-Influenced Sectors
With the threat of the current virus, Matthew Keezer poses a question: What happens when a major source of capital for not just individual firms, but whole nations, face a threat like the current pandemic?
The covid-19 global pandemic which came so unannounced has had a huge impact on many sectors. Drastic, unfavorable impact on the most (as there is always a silver lining for some). One of the sectors that have been majorly affected by the outbreak of the virus, is the tourism sector, of course. Because there has been a total lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, traveling would really be out of bounds for now.
Due to the pandemic, many countries have placed an entry ban, restricting people from other countries from entering theirs, with the hope to contain the virus. Most countries also imposed a two-week stay-at-home quarantine period for people returning from other countries. A lot of other drastic measures have been taken, all of which not in the favor of tourism.
Asides the multiple, stiff restrictions on traveling, the travelers themselves have grown a little less keen about making trips in the wake of the pandemic. They have grown a lot of unwillingness towards journeying which is, for the most part, a good thing. Of course, everyone wants to protect their lives at all cost. Even though it means letting go of their favorite recreational activity.
Most savvy countries have placed a travel restriction to prevent people who may have already contacted the virus from getting in. The United Nations World Tourism Organization predicted a huge decline in the rate of tourists' visit, which would lead to a loss of even up to trillions of dollars gotten from international tourism receipts.
What about countries whose main source of income is through tourism?
How do they cope with these times? Note that for some countries, Matt says, tourism is responsible for 0ver 20% of their GDP, and is the third largest export trade after fuels and chemicals, so its importance cannot be underestimated. With tourism taking the fall due to the pandemic, there would be a massive blow on people whose jobs directly or indirectly relate to it. Thousands of women and youths who make up more than half of the task force would be put out of work, subjected to a status of unemployment. Lack of tourism presently has also cut off a funding for biodiversity conservation and is taking a negative impact on the ecosystem. The world may soon be looking at a recession if tourism is put on the hold for much too longer, Matthew Keezer says.
The sectors mostly hit by the strains of the pandemic includes transport, trade, construction, accommodation, which all in one way or another relate to tourism. And how long can governments keep up such orders that directly affect the economy so largely, and the people’s source of income?
Tourism Despite the Pandemic
With the virus on a relative decrease, things have begun to pick up pace again. Activity is slowly resuming in most countries, and instead of the strict rules blocking tourism, new guidelines that foster the return of tourist activities are being put in place. Guidelines that, overtime, would aid tourism and should help to prevent the spread of the virus at the same time Eating your cake and having it.
Most countries have released safety guidelines, following the growth and decrease of the virus, outlining rules that must be followed if their aim is to be achieved. Although, even with these safety guidelines put in; some other public places have still been unapproved for business. Hotels, bars, recreational centers where the most revenue from tourists' visit is drawn from. Because of that, the World Trade Organization, otherwise called WTO, plans to bring about a World Tourism Crisis Committee based on their last release. They hope to bring together organizations such as WHO, and IATA, which have close dealings with tourism to discuss the next step of action with the current pandemic in play.
Matthew Keezer informs that a global call to entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and innovators have also been made, soliciting their help for ideas for the next step of action in keeping tourism alive through the pandemic, and recovering from the damages already done. UNWTO is working hard to find news ways for members of the tourism committee to make it through, but it would be left for the various governments to decide when to entirely lift off the bans restricting tourist activities.
