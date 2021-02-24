First doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to Ghana through COVAX

I am delighted that the first doses of the AstraZeneca (www.AstraZeneca.com) vaccine have been delivered to Ghana today through COVAX. This marks a major step forward in changing the course of the pandemic globally. From the start, we have committed to making our vaccine available to as many countries as possible and at no profit during the pandemic because no-one is safe until everyone is safe. This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca

