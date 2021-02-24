Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox issues new executive order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

February 23, 2021

Tags: COVID-19, Gov. Spencer Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2021) — In close evaluation with local health departments, government authorities and the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an Executive Order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. It now includes a section regarding vaccine eligibility criteria. Vaccine eligibility will be based on the direction that the Utah Department of Health determines in consultation with the Governor’s Office.

View the full new executive order here.

###

Gov. Spencer Cox issues new executive order updating the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan

