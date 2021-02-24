Gov. Spencer Cox issues new executive order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2021) — In close evaluation with local health departments, government authorities and the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an Executive Order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. It now includes a section regarding vaccine eligibility criteria. Vaccine eligibility will be based on the direction that the Utah Department of Health determines in consultation with the Governor’s Office.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.