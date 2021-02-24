Aging Gracefully At Home With Comfort Keepers Philadelphia, PA

If you have a senior loved one has an increasing need for care, explore your options including in-home personalized care from Comfort Keepers of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding care for your senior loved one can be challenging, especially with today’s concerns of COVID-19. Do you understand the options available for your loved one’s care? Comfort Keepers of Philadelphia provides an alternative option for seniors who want to age gracefully in the comfort of their own home. If you are seeking personalized care for your parents, family friend, or neighbor, we can help!

At Comfort Keepers, we provide a variety of in-home care services for seniors and the disabled in Philadelphia, PA. We work with the family to assess the individual needs and personality traits of each client to ensure we match them with a caregiver based on our assessment. Our caregivers are vetted for your security and trained to provide compassionate personal care, light housekeeping, transportation and more. As your loved one’s needs change, we are right there to accommodate and communicate with the family and staff.

Throughout COVID-19 it has been our mission to provide care while keeping your loved one safe - this includes falls, mobility transfers and especially infection. Our caregivers are continuously trained on safety procedures and infection control, and are encouraged to vaccinate so that they can reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We pride ourselves on our ability to remain open and provide safe, quality care for our clients throughout the pandemic. Our caregivers truly are superheroes who are providing an essential service for seniors in the Philadelphia region.

If you know someone who could benefit from our services, contact Comfort Keepers of Philadelphia today. We will work with your family to develop a customized plan for your loved one to ensure they remain happy, healthy and engaged in the comfort of their own home. Contact our dedicated care team at (215) 672-2195 to find out more information about our in-home care services for your loved one.

