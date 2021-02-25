Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Biblical Birth Launches New Faith Based, Fear Shattering Online Childbirth Course

Discover how childbirth can be an incredible spiritual experience

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting, new online course available from Biblical Birth offers a fresh approach to worn out, old school childbirth education classes. Biblical Birth is an irreplaceable, scientific, evidence based curriculum that prepares and empowers women and their partners to confidently face all phases of childbirth by removing unwanted fear while equipping them for an unforgettable, supernatural birth.

Influenced by her own birth experiences, Tara Smith, class instructor and founder of Biblical Birth, is on a mission to break the preconceived ideas surrounding childbirth. “I think parents should know all of their birthing options so they can make informed decisions during the birth of their baby,” said Tara. “While a healthy mom and a healthy baby are the most important part, I also believe that childbirth can be a beautiful, bonding, comfortable and spiritually transforming experience.”

Students will appreciate this comprehensive resource of fun, interactive, bite-size lessons in a convenient, online format including 7 hours of class lectures covering a wide variety of topics, meditations and affirmations, on-going support from the instructor and so much more. Families will be ready for a unique birthing experience that results in a deeper relationship with their partner and their new baby.

About Biblical Birth
Biblical Birth was founded by Tara Smith, wife and mother of four. Tara has been working in the medical field for over 12 years as a childbirth educator, student midwife, birth doula, former HypnoBirthing instructor and professional birth assistant. Having taught over 5,000 childbirth students in the last 8 years, she has become a trusted expert in her field and has been featured in many publications. Every year she participates in 50 hours of continuing education to stay informed of the most up to date medical information related to childbirth. She is passionate about families and advocates against mistreatment during childbirth, as well as human trafficking.

Cheri Showalter
Point Promotions
info@pointpromo.net

