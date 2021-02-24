R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene Open Regenerative Clinic in Cancun Mexico

R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene are proud to announce the opening of a regenerative medicine clinic in Cancun Mexico.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene are proud to announce the opening of a regenerative medicine clinic in Cancun Mexico. The Cancun stem cell therapy clinic offers top treatment for many conditions including autism, arthritis, autoimmune conditions, MS, ALS, COPD, diabetes, kidney failure, cerebral palsy, Lyme and many more.

With a flourishing Mexico stem cell treatment clinic in Tijuana, patient demand has been surging for a regenerative clinic on the East side of the country. The new Cancun stem cell center will allow easier access for patients from the eastern side of the USA and also Canada and Europe as well.

The R3 Stem Cell International program makes treatment extremely cost effective for patients, starting at only $2950 for 30 million verified live stem cells. Patients can also spend an additional $1000 for 50 million stem cells. Exosome therapies are also provided.

Various programs are available, including an Autism program that works amazingly well. Patients receive anywhere from 30 million stem cells up to 200 million, with pricing that is less than half that of the USA or Panama. There are protocols for ALS, MS, Diabetes, CP and many other conditions. Even anti-aging, which is one of the more common treatments offered.

According to Dr. David Greene R3 Stem Cell CEO, "Our clinics combine extremely high quality biologics with first rate providers and protocols along with the world's best pricing. We offer the Mercedes of stem cell therapy for the cost of a Chevy!"

As with all its International clinics, R3 offers included ground transportation from the airport to the hotel and clinic. The process starts with a free phone consultation, where the stem cell doctor will answer all of the patient's questions. The number to call is +1 (888) 988-0515.

About R3 Stem Cell: For the past decade, R3 has grown to 45 clinics worldwide and performed over 16,000 regenerative procedures with stem cells and exosomes. With a success rate exceeding 85% and no significant adverse events to date, R3 is the world's leading regenerative therapies provider.

