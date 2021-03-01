Prime IV Hydration & Wellness of St. George Celebrates First Anniversary in March

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George Retail Location Grows Dramatically During Pandemic Year

As an essential health care facility, we will see patients for relief that is has previously only been provided at emergency rooms and urgent care centers.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a leading provider of IV hydration therapy, announced that its St. George, UT location will be celebrating its first anniversary during the month of March. This retail IV therapy location will commemorate this anniversary with a variety of specials for customers and members alike, drawing from the store’s market-leading array of IV hydration solutions. Prime IV’s solutions use a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and IV fluids. IV therapy is infused directly into the bloodstream, giving the recipient’s cells rapid access to the nutrients required for healing, improved performance, and general well-being.

“Since opening our St. George location a year ago at the beginning of the pandemic, this location has become very popular and is really transforming the lives of our customers in that area,” said Heidi Neville, owner. “Based on our growth in St. George, in January 2021 we opened another location in Lehi, Utah, and will be honoring our March specials at both locations.”

IV hydration therapy offers a host of benefits and is used by many to alleviate symptoms associated with flu, migraines, seasonal allergies, weight gain, muscle pain, dry skin, joint pain, and even premature aging—among a variety of other ailments.

“As part of our anniversary celebration, we invite you to discover the endless benefits of IV hydration,” said Neville. “As an essential health care facility, we will see patients for relief that is has previously only been provided at emergency rooms and urgent care centers.”

Anniversary celebration specials include:

• 10 free primary IVs for first-time customers, existing customers, and members. Facebook check in upon arrival required.

• $15 injections, including B-12, biotin, taurine, vitamin D, lipolean/B-complex, tri-amino, and glutathione. Facebook check in upon arrival required.

“Even though IV therapy is our brand, we are becoming well known for our injections,” said Neville. “Injections supplement nutrition sources and provide vitamins and other minerals to help our customers do more of what they love. Whether your concern is vitamin deficiency or burning more fat, an injection may be the right solution for you. If you’ve never had one before, we will walk you through the educational and scientific details you might need.”

"Of course we always have a new customer special running," said Neville. "Make an appointment and you will enjoy a full luxury hydration experience at a reduced price. We will give you a tour of our facility. You will discover what re-hydration can do for you while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs and receiving a medical-grade oxygen treatment."

“For existing customers, we will be offering monthly memberships at half price for the first month,” said Neville. “You really do need to come in and experience something that will have you feeling better. When you arrive, expect a place of retreat, a refuge. When you leave, plan on feeling better with new vitality, recovered focus, improved mood, and better energy. The list goes on.”

Details can be found at www.primestg.com or www.primeivlehi.com and social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and more.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, we deliver the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

###