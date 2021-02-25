Anouk Govil to Launch Upgraded Version of Popular Kayaking Blog Site

WILTON, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new kayaking-themed blog website that outdoor enthusiast Anouk Govil launched in 2020 will soon be completely upgrade after achieving higher-than-expected ratings. Version 2.0 of the website, which will be even more responsive and easier to navigate, will be released in early 2021.

The website can be accessed at www.anoukgovilkayaking.com. Anouk Govil said the website ended up attaining numerous first-page rankings and double the amount of traffic initially expected. As a result, in Version 2.0 of the website, he plans to implement several of the requested changes that he has been hearing from fans.

Govil said his motivation for creating the website in 2020 was to help online users to uncover new sites to visit for their future kayaking trips. Although Govil is an entrepreneur, he is passionate about being out on the water in his free time—specifically in Colorado. However, California also features a multitude of excellent waterways for kayaking enthusiasts, ranging from Lake Sonoma to Monterey Bay, according to Govil.

The site additionally offers tips for maximizing kayaking experiences. For instance, readers can learn how to avoid experiencing kayaking emergencies and even how to respond to emergencies in the water. Specifically, they can discover what type of equipment to wear, the importance of using paddle leashes, and tips for recovering from flipping upside down in a kayak, according to Govil. In addition, readers can explore why kayaking is one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anouk Govil emphasized that Version 2.0 of the website will continue to offer valuable kayaking news, tips, and insights to readers but will feature a more user friendly format. He said through the site, he hopes to give readers the information and the inspiration they need to embark on exciting new kayaking adventures in the months ahead.

