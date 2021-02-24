SaaS communication and payment provider Intelligent Contacts named Company of the Year by The Technology Era Magazine.

Intelligent Contacts named 2021 Company of the Year by The Technology Era magazine Intelligent Contacts software helps the ARM industry connect, collect, and comply Intelligent Contacts, which provides omnichannel communications and revenue cycle management tools for some of the largest accounts receivables organizations and hospital systems in the US, has been named Company of the Year by The Technology Era.

Magazine cites the flexibility and speed of its contact center platform to quickly transition business communication from onsite to remote during pandemic.

Our software lets agents work anywhere and is designed to give leadership complete and full visibility across their contact center—regardless of where employees are working.” — Jeff Mains, CEO

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The magazine looked at how culture, adaptability, and customer satisfaction drive innovations in technology and influence greater creativity and purpose in the marketplace.

“On behalf of the entire Intelligent Contacts team, we’re honored to be named Company of the Year for 2021 by The Technology Era magazine,” said CEO Jeff Mains. “In a year unlike anything we’ve ever seen, we’ve been able to adapt and help navigate our clients through obstacles none of us saw coming.”

Innovative Technology Adapts and Responds to Unforeseen Obstacles

“The pandemic had an economic impact in almost every industry and our clients were no exception,” said Mains. “A few of our clients saw drops in business and still haven’t fully recovered, but others adapted and rebounded quickly. Most of our clients faced the immediate challenge of transitioning 100s of employees from the office to home. We were able to make that transition quick and painless.”

Intelligent Contacts’ contact center software is cloud-based, and they already supported multiple clients deploying a remote, work-from-anywhere environment. Additionally, the bulk of those work-from-anywhere businesses were in the financial services industry, and required the highest level of data security.

“Our software can be accessed securely from anywhere and consumer data is always protected. It’s designed to give leadership complete and full visibility across their contact center—regardless of where employees are working,” said Jeff Mains.

The highest level of innovation is software that solves incredibly complex problems through a simple user interface

Companies choose Intelligent Contacts because they want to increase productivity and performance while removing operational complexity. Businesses today are looking for technology that doesn’t require dedicated IT staff to support or manage. Companies want technology that works, doesn’t come with a 200-page manual, and can be configured by the same people who use it every day.

“We don’t even have a manual for our products,” said Mains. “If we design a solution that requires a product manual, we’ve built it wrong. We’ve stayed ahead of the curve by building products that can be configured and managed by our clients’ existing operations team.”

Communication and payment solutions that learn from the consumer

As big data and machine learning become more critical to improving business-to-consumer interactions, Intelligent Contacts’ has become a true pioneer in using AI, automation, and real-time performance dashboards to help clients leverage their own data to drive actionable results.

“Within the billions of customer interactions taking place within our communication and payment tools there’s an amazing opportunity to get exponentially better through machine learning,” said Mains. “What might have taken a business 20 years to understand can be captured in days through machine learning. AI can’t replace the need for human interaction. But it can help smooth out some of the rough edges.”

In the age of big data, security is the king.

Providing communication and payment solutions for some of the most heavily-regulated industries—including healthcare, financial services, EBOs, and government—also requires adhering to the highest security and compliance standards.

“We’ve designed our technology to not only be consumer-focused and non-techie, but it also must meet the full spectrum of compliance standards,” said Mains.

Those standards include complying to TCPA and FDCPA regulations, as well as the latest rules handed down by the CFPB.

As a PCI-DSS Level 1 Service Provider, Intelligent Contacts maintains the highest levels of data security certifications required to handle high volumes of sensitive consumer information and credit card data.

As big data continues to be a powerful tool in helping businesses become more effective and efficient, Intelligent Contacts is at the forefront of delivering innovative features and solutions that make each of those consumer interactions more engaging, meaningful, personalized, and profitable.

About Intelligent Contacts

Intelligent Contacts offers omnichannel communication and payment Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for BPO, healthcare, financial services, government, and educational institutions. Its’ Intelligent cloud contact center software provides enterprise-level inbound and outbound call center functionality that includes skills-based call routing, payment IVRs, a TCPA-compliant auto dialer with predictive and power dialing modes, as well as call recording and voice analytics.

Intelligent Portal is an online payment portal that allows consumers to see and manage their bills or delinquent unpaid balances, select or create their own payment plan, or virtually negotiate a final payment to settle their account.

To learn more about Intelligent Contacts and the fully-compliant contact center solutions it offers, call 800-214-7490, email hello@intelligentcontacts.com or visit online at IntelligentContacts.Com.