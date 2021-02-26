Children’s Author Precious Adesuwa says children will learn a great lesson relating to the COVID-19 pandemic

Children's Author Precious Adesuwa 3 Kola nuts cover photo Precious Adesuwa

Children will learn that patience is key

Each child belongs to all of us and they will bring us a tomorrow in direct relation to the responsibility we have shown to them” — Maya Angelou

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we all know, the spread of COVID has taken a toll on everyone's mental health worldwide and has caused a major shift in how students are attending school. This is the first time in history where the majority of students are now attending school remotely giving a new spin to education. Adesuwa the Author of 3 Kola Nuts explains how this pandemic will enable students to embrace change instead of fear it and teach a great deal of patience living in an era where everything is generally fast-paced.

According to Adesuwa, she is encouraging parents to view this change in a more positive light despite all of the negative things that have taken place due to COVID, especially as it relates to the future of our children. This change is embracing a new thought, a new mind as everyone has been forced to stop and rethink their lives due to loss of jobs, working from home, etc. this will cause a major shift in the younger generations thinking bringing in a wave of creativity, a new stream of income, as well as new technology.

Precious Adesuwa the author of the new children’s book “3 Kola Nuts,” uses fun illustrations and engaging characters to deal with the importance of patience and the rewards that patience brings. This book also comes with a song called “3 Kola Nuts” educating children along with a catchy melody. The 25-page picture book is recommended for children aged three to seven years of age and for readers from pre-school through first grade.

Fear is the separation of love, so if you show children fear, they will live in fear. If you embrace the change, they will follow along. As we patiently wait to see the outcome of where this pandemic leads us, says Adesuwa.

3 Kola Nuts book-trailer