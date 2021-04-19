Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon To Not Fall for a Car Accident to Help with Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Better Results

"As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos.” — Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran anywhere in Oregon and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and or this is your family member please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation. Compensation for people like this might exceed a million dollars. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to help you. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is a much, much better option than a local car accident attorney-who probably does not know what they are doing.

"As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss-mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. In most instances a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would have been exposed to asbestos while serving on their ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship, or submarine was undergoing repairs. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and their exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their initiative is statewide and available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Oregon including communities such as Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, and Corvallis. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of this rare form of cancer gets the best medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: http://www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma