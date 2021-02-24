Michael Itaev Discusses Why Sustainable Energy and the Green Economy are Good For Workers Too
Michael Itaev On Why Sustainable Energy and the Green Economy are Good For Workers TooSAN FRANCISCO, CA , UNITED STATES , February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The push for sustainable energy and a green economy has generated both a lot of support and also intense push back. Many fear that green energy will wipe out important industries and reduce employment. Some green energy and other sustainability technologies, however, may actually provide a lot of well-paying jobs. Michael Itaev, a green energy expert, is going to discuss the impact of gasification, a sustainable energy source, on employment.
“Sometimes, sustainable energy is seen as anti-worker,” Michael Itaev notes. “If we use solar panels, it’ll put people working in oil and gas out of business, that sort of thing. But someone has to build the solar panels, then install them, then maintain them. The same is true for gasification.”
Most of Michael Itaev’s current sustainable energy work revolves around gasification, a process in which organic matter, including trash, is converted into energy. This technology, in particular, could generate a lot of jobs while also increasing sustainability.
“When it comes to gasification, first the plants must be built. Construction means hiring skilled construction workers, engineers, and all the rest,” Michael Itaev. “ Often, these people come from local communities.”
The jobs created by gasification go far beyond construction, however.
“Once the plant is built, you have to hire staff to run it,” Michael Itaev says. “You have to collect biomass, such as trash, transport it, sort it, then gasify it. Humans are involved in many steps, and often the work is quite skilled and thus commands a high-salary.”
Gasification is also a hot area of research, and many engineers and other experts are working to improve gasification processes and equipment. Michael Itaev says that increased interest in gasification should lead to more research, creating even more highly-skilled, high-paying jobs.
“We can enjoy gasification now because a lot of brilliant people researched and developed it in the past,” Michael Itaev notes. “And I know a lot of very bright individuals are working to improve gasification, to make it more flexible, easier to set up and run, and more sustainable as well.”
Michael Itaev Notes That Gasification Increases Sustainability, Not Just Employment
Gasification should increase employment in local communities. In and of itself, that’s great. While creating jobs, gasification also reduces pollution and increases sustainability.
“Gasification allows us to take the trash, literally trash, and turn it into energy,” Michael Itaev points out. “This reduces the waste piling up in landfills and provides locally-sourced energy. You don’t have to expend fuel shipping coal or gas hundreds or even thousands of miles, you can take garbage from a local landfill and put it to use.”
There is one major environmental concern with gasification: CO2 output. Michael Itaev knows this is a concern, but points out that it can be mitigated.
“CO2 is a greenhouse gas, and it is an output of gasification. As we release it into the atmosphere, there’s a risk that temperatures will increase,” Michael Itaev says. “Some gasification plants produce a lot of CO2. However, the technologies I’m pushing for allow the plant to recapture C02 by growing algae or bacteria, which in turn can be used as fuel to create energy or in food production.”
