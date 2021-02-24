A Year Into the Pandemic: Bartenders Benevolent Fund Supports Hospitality Professionals Across Canada
Funds to support the community include emergency relief, mental health and food insecurityTORONTO, CANADA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bartenders Benevolent Fund (BBF) is a resource for hospitality professionals in Canada, providing funding to those who have fallen under serious financial hardship. The non-profit works with a mission to ensure those in need can make ends meet, and it is needed now more than ever.
The BBF launched in 2013 with a purpose to provide help for local bartenders in Toronto during tough times. As Covid-19 hit and created increased and sustained economic hardship within the hospitality industry, the volunteer-powered team went national and extended its support to those behind the bar as well as all of the other hard-working individuals in the industry. All funds are awarded by local hospitality professionals across the country through the generosity of both individual and corporate donors.
As we approach the one year mark since going into lockdown across the country, the goal now is to extend awareness of the Bartenders Benevolent Fund. The BBF wants to ensure that all 1.2 million hospitality professionals across Canada know they have additional options; every one of them has been affected by closures, reduced hours or exposure to illness.
“Hospitality professionals have dedicated their careers to creating positive experiences for their guests and now they need us to do the same,” says Jon Gray, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Bartenders Benevolent Fund. “A year on, the hospitality industry has changed significantly. As hospitality professionals across the country continue to adapt to survive, we want both potential donors and those in need to know we’re here.”
Recently, after receiving thousands of requests for assistance, and understanding some common challenges shared by all types of hospitality professionals, the BBF has expanded its offering and added three new funds to better address the needs of the community and support the Emergency Relief Fund. The new funds are:
- Mental Health Assistance: Offering an entry into mental health resources and support
- Food Insecurity Fund: Ensuring food is always on the table
- Pet Food Fund: Providing financial support for companions
To date, the organization has disbursed over $522,000 to hospitality professionals across Canada. Those in need are encouraged to apply for support, anonymously, at bartendersbenevolentfund.ca. Potential donors are invited to find information on the website as well or reach out to info@bartendersbenevolentfund.ca.
About the Bartenders Benevolent Fund
Created in 2013, the Bartenders Benevolent Fund is a nationally registered non-profit financial resource for hospitality professionals in Canada. We provide funding for those who have fallen under serious financial hardship and our mission is to work in earnest to ensure that those in need can make ends meet. The Bartenders Benevolent Fund’s mandate is to offer support to the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry: our funds are awarded anonymously by local hospitality professionals from each market.
