New Highly Anticipated Book Tells Inspirational Story of Near-Death Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Quarks of Light: A Near-Death Experience. What I Saw That Opened My Heart by transplant recipient and near-death survivor Rob A. Gentile.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2LCMWm2
Quarks of Light presents a fascinating, thought-provoking, and inspiring read, offering hope to anyone seeking to overcome adversity or experience a spiritual awakening.
“This story is recorded as I experienced it, and without embellishment,” says Rob. “Some people may criticize it for being fantastical, while others may criticize it for not going far enough in one direction or the other as it pertains to religion. I can only share what I have come to understand—nothing more and nothing less.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Rob A. Gentile is the son of Italian immigrants. He grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where his father worked in a steel mill. Gentile has spent his career as a sales representative in the steel industry while married to his wife Melanie for over thirty years.
Together they have devoted themselves to their daughter with special needs, Maria, who is in her twenties. Throughout her childhood, he grappled with difficult questions about prayer and why children must suffer. Answers came in a sudden and unexpected way—at age fifty-six he had a massive heart attack, then flatlined, and had a near-death experience.
His self-discovery and spiritual awakening continued while waiting to receive a donor heart. Quarks of Light is his first book.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2LCMWm2 to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit https://robagentile.com/contact/
Contact Info:
Rob A. Gentile
https://robagentile.com/contact/
Malia Sexton
Contact Info:
Rob A. Gentile
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here