Pinnacle Performance Company Wins Prestigious Awards From World HRD Congress

WHRD Congress Awards Pinnacle Performance Company for Exceptional Services Provided in 2020

CHICAGO, IL , UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annually, the World Training Development Leadership Awards ceremony occurs in India, sponsored by the World HRD Congress, a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to “make work and working lives better.”

This group awards global training and development organizations on categories related to: Training Programs, Learning Modules, Innovation, Technology and Development Programs.

In February of 2021, Pinnacle Performance Company won three awards for 2020’s performance:

1) Training Provider of the Year
2) Innovation in Learning Services
3) Best eLearning Model – Online

In an unprecedented year, Pinnacle Performance Company scaled to offer critical communication skills training for many global Fortune 500 companies in new formats and under new circumstances. Co-Founder and COO, G. Riley Mills states, “Our priority was to ensure that we were offering critical communication skills training to clients both new and old, in a format that was not only safe, but effective. Our team immediately scaled to modify our existing virtual infrastructure and offer a delivery model that was relevant both virtually, and in-person.”

Co-Founder and CEO, David Lewis says, “I am extremely proud of the incredible collaboration and innovation demonstrated by the entire Pinnacle team to embrace technology and create a Virtual Classroom Experience that is engaging, influential, and efficient.”

Pinnacle Performance Company has won over 20-awards in similar categories over the past 10-years.

For additional information, please visit www.pinper.com

Gerri Leon
Pinnacle Performance Company
+1 619-200-2695
gleon@pinper.com
