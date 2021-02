Pinnacle Performance Company Wins Prestigious Awards From World HRD Congress

WHRD Congress Awards Pinnacle Performance Company for Exceptional Services Provided in 2020

CHICAGO, IL , UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annually, the World Training Development Leadership Awards ceremony occurs in India, sponsored by the World HRD Congress, a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to “make work and working lives better.”This group awards global training and development organizations on categories related to: Training Programs, Learning Modules, Innovation, Technology and Development Programs.In February of 2021, Pinnacle Performance Company won three awards for 2020’s performance:1) Training Provider of the Year2) Innovation in Learning Services3) Best eLearning Model – OnlineIn an unprecedented year, Pinnacle Performance Company scaled to offer critical communication skills training for many global Fortune 500 companies in new formats and under new circumstances. Co-Founder and COO, G. Riley Mills states, “Our priority was to ensure that we were offering critical communication skills training to clients both new and old, in a format that was not only safe, but effective. Our team immediately scaled to modify our existing virtual infrastructure and offer a delivery model that was relevant both virtually, and in-person.”Co-Founder and CEO, David Lewis says, “I am extremely proud of the incredible collaboration and innovation demonstrated by the entire Pinnacle team to embrace technology and create a Virtual Classroom Experience that is engaging, influential, and efficient.”Pinnacle Performance Company has won over 20-awards in similar categories over the past 10-years.For additional information, please visit www.pinper.com