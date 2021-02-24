Wildfire Energy teams up with One Tree Planted to help businesses combat climate change
Aiming for 1,000 trees planted, Wildfire Energy is helping to reduce CO2 levels.SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildfire Energy UK in partnership with One Tree Planted has pledged to plant ten trees on behalf of any business that signs a new gas or electricity contract through them.
The partnership aims to plant 1,000 trees over the next year and participating businesses will receive a certificate to demonstrate their commitment to tackling the climate crisis.
Quiller Hawkins, Wildfire’s Commercial Sales Director said: “Sustainability and the environment have always been a high priority for me personally. And whilst Wildfire offer and supply renewable energy tariffs to customers, the ‘One Tree Planted’ project allows us and our customers to do even more for the environment”.
One Tree Planted run reforestation initiatives in 18 countries across four continents. Their efforts aim to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere while also restoring the forests’ natural biodiversity and providing jobs in communities where the projects take place. Customers will be able to determine where their trees are planted and have the option to get involved in reforestation projects.
"It's great to work with Wildfire Energy and make a positive impact by planting trees on behalf of their customers," said Matt Hill, One Tree Planted's Chief Environmental Evangelist. "Every action we take really adds up, and the fact that Wildfire offers renewable energy and other energy-reducing products creates even more long-term benefit for sustainability."
Wildfire Energy is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and work more sustainably. In addition to supporting their customers in running more energy efficient businesses, a quarter of Wildfire’s partners are 100% green energy suppliers. By collaborating with One Tree Planted, they want to make it easy for businesses to do their bit to help the environment.
For more information about how to take part visit: https://wildfireenergy.co.uk/
About Wildfire Energy
Wildfire energy is a business energy broker that helps businesses of all shapes and sizes find an energy deal that suits their energy requirements as well as their budget. They offer a free, friendly service that makes it easy for businesses to search the energy market and save money on their gas and electricity contracts.
They also work with a variety of energy companies and charitable organisations to help their customers become more energy efficient and sustainable.
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit https://onetreeplanted.org
