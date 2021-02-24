Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff Until Sunset Feb. 26, 2021 in Remembrance of More than 500,000 Americans Lost to COVID-19

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Monday, February 22, 2021 until sunset on February 26, 2021 in remembrance of those who passed away from the coronavirus. To date, more than 500,000 Americans including nearly 11,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives due to COVID-19. As a tribute to these many individuals and their families, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in the remembrance of the many lives lost and to observe a moment of silence at sunset.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let's remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic. Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

