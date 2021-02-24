NaVOBA and the VIB Network Sign MOU to Join Forces to advance the Veteran’s Business Community
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today a Memorandum of Understanding with the Veterans in Business (VIB) Network. Both organizations are 501(c)3 non-profits designed to help veterans succeed as business owners. NaVOBA and VIB enter into this agreement to mutually promote the inclusion of Veteran’s as well as Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBE/SDVBEs) into corporate supply chains.
“As a corporate NaVOBA board member and a corporate VIB partner and sponsor, I am excited about the newly executed MOU formally aligning the missions of these two veteran advocacy organizations,” said Tabatha Watson, Supplier Diversity Manager, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. “Combining their efforts of building connections and creating partnerships to promote and increase the inclusion of Veteran’s as well as Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBE/SDVBEs) into corporate supply chains is an enormous win for corporate supplier diversity programs, VIB, NaVOBA, and most importantly, the veteran business enterprises. I look forward to continuing and growing the Lowe’s partnership with each organization.”
One of the best ways to accelerate the growth of the veteran’s entrepreneurship community is through collaboration. This partnership allows two organizations to build on one another’s strengths to increase access to opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.
“This MOU brings together two amazing organizations focused on helping the Veteran Business Community grow and succeed,” said Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner, CEO, VIB Network. “The VIB Network is excited to partner with NaVOBA and hope to increase corporate contracting opportunities with SDVOSBs, VOSBs, and DVBEs.”
“NaVOBA has always sought opportunities to work together wherever and whenever possible,” said Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA President & CEO. “The VIB Network has done an incredible job through their successful training and networking events to develop veteran-owned businesses to be procurement-ready and creating opportunities for veterans to grow their businesses. We’re excited to partner with this great organization to build on that success and see our deserving veteran-owned businesses thrive.”
NaVOBA and VIB will work together for the 5th Annual National Conference November 8-9, 2021 as well as NaVOBA’s Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year Awards program.
About the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
About Veterans In Business (VIB) Network
The Veterans In Business (VIB) Network is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that advocates for all Veteran Businesses including SDVOSBs and DVBEs. We help build connections between Veteran Businesses, Corporations, Government Agencies, and Prime Contractors looking to create partnerships for contracting opportunities. We provide FREE business resources, educational seminars, outreach opportunities, and a Veteran 2 Veteran Business Cohort Program. Our National Conference is widely considered one of the best Veteran business networking events in the country. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.vibnetwork.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vibnetworkorg and on LinkedIn at on Twitter @VIBNetwork.
For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:
NaVOBA
Ashleigh Freda
ashleigh.freda@navoba.org
(724) 362-8622 ext. 103
VIB Network
Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner
rebecca@vibnetwork.org
(877) 270-8426
