SR 401 closed 1 mile east of US 101 due to roadway settlement

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

NASELLE – Due to roadway settlement from heavy rainfall, both directions of State Route 401, also known as Lewis and Clark Trail Highway, between Megler and Naselle are closed and will remain closed for an extended period of time.

On Monday, Feb. 22, for the safety of travelers Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews closed a single lane of the highway and monitored the situation overnight. By Tuesday, Feb. 23, the roadway had shifted significantly and had deteriorated to the point of becoming a hazard, so crews closed the highway.

“There is never a good time to close the road,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey. “Because the roadway is actively moving and too unstable and saturated from heavy rainfall, closing the highway ensures that we keep travelers safe.”

Due to the substantial damage caused to the roadway, extensive repairs that will likely take months are needed. WSDOT geotechnical engineers are assessing the stability of the roadway to help determine next steps. The Dismal Nitch Rest Area located along SR 401 just east of the Astoria-Megler Bridge is also closed.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the highway or the rest area. Travelers should avoid this area and use an alternate route. It is important to note that a single lane of US 101 about a mile west of the Astoria-Megler Bridge remains closed due a culvert failure. US 101 remains open with temporary signals alternating traffic.