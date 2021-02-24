The Influence - Ten Leading Hard Kombucha Brands Band Together in Honor of World Kombucha Day

The collective brands aim to educate consumers and celebrate the emerging category

Ten of the world’s leading hard kombucha brands have joined together to collectively commemorate World Kombucha Day on February 21.

In an unprecedented effort, these normally competitive brands—Boochcraft, Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, Jiant Hard Kombucha, Kombrewcha, KYLA Hard Kombucha, Local Roots Kombucha, Luna Bay Booch, Nova Easy Kombucha, Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha, and WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha—are aligning together in this unique way to celebrate this burgeoning and dynamic category while spreading awareness for their beloved hard booch. What is hard kombucha? Kombucha is an effervescent drink made by fermenting tea, with hard kombucha taking it a step further with an additional round of fermentation. From the SCOBY, the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast used in the fermenting process, to the finished product, no two hard kombuchas are made the same, although the process shares similarities across the board.

This unified partnership will kick off in the days leading up to World Kombucha Day, February 21, with a series of social media posts, robust influencer collaboration, and targeted digital media, aimed to both educate and engage—infographics will provide informative attributes about the category, while loyal fans and booch lovers will be able to enter social giveaways. Starting February 18, and running through February 21, US-based booch fans (21+) can enter social giveaways hosted on each individual brand’s respective social channels. Each participating brand will then select one winner to walk away with brand-specific goodies, while also being entered to win a collective grand prize from all ten hard kombuchas—which includes a variety of swag, apparel, glassware and gift cards.

Among countless recent praise for the rise of the category, both Whole Foods’ Top Food Trends for 2021 and Instacart’s "New Year, New Cart" 2021 Grocery Trends named hard kombuchas as one to watch in 2021. This collective effort was birthed from each brand’s desire to spread awareness and welcome new consumers into the category.

Of the ten participating brands, each brews up their own mix of unique personality and products:

Boochcraft: is creating a future in which the most compelling beverage choices are the ones that align with a healthier planet. We brew premium organic hard kombucha, made distinctly delicious by fresh-pressed juice, herbal infusions, and the power of live cultures. From the farm to the future, we’re committed to creating a buzz around regenerative agriculture and strengthening food systems.

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha: is a California-crafted line of organic Hard Kombuchas, Hard Seltzers and other botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers' products are 0 sugar, 0 carbs, and low calories (85-130), while also featuring attributes such as live probiotics, functional adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of their revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service.

Jiant Hard Kombucha: is a better-for-you alcohol company dedicated to sourcing the highest quality organic ingredients to deliver superior gluten-free beverages that are approachable, transparent, and delicious. Jiant is known for its clean, crisp and refreshing hard kombuchas that are thoughtfully crafted with high-grade green tea, sustainable honey, fresh-brewed botanicals and real fruit.

Kombrewcha: is USDA certified organic, gluten-free and brewed to 4.4% ABV through natural fermentation. Kombrewcha uses quality ingredients, like fair-trade black tea, to create a sophisticated and refreshing flavor profile. Now available in four delicious flavors: Berry Hibiscus, Ginger Lemon, Mango Pineapple and Blood Orange.

KYLA Hard Kombucha: is craft brewed in Hood River, Oregon by a team of fermentation experts. Using a combination of thoughtfully sourced artisanal ingredients, pure Mt. Hood water and a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA offers an award-winning portfolio of fun, fizzy and fantastically refreshing flavors that are low sugar, low cal, low carb, low ABV, gluten-free and 100% vegan. Four new tropical flavors—Lavender Lemonade, Coconut Crush, Sunset Trio and Pineapple Ginger Colada now complement KYLA’s original four flavors—Ginger Tangerine, Pink Grapefruit, Berry Ginger and Hibiscus Lime, offering the health-conscious consumer a unique range to explore and enjoy.

Local Roots Kombucha: brews authentic, craft kombucha packed with probiotics and organic ingredients. We brew bold, great tasting and gluten-free hard kombucha with inspired flavors that include Strawberry Mojito & Island Vibes. The name Local Roots was derived from our passion for bringing people together, sharing and instilling a sense of community. Our goal is to create a cleaner alcohol that gives back to local communities through cause endeavors as much as it does for your gut health.

Luna Bay Booch: is a female founded line of boozy kombuchas that are vegan, gluten free and brewed with yerba mate tea, fruits and herbs. Luna Bay maintains its core flavors (Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon) and recently introduced a "Light" version to their lineup with lower calories and ABV.

Nova Easy Kombucha: sources the highest-quality ingredients to brew a unique kind of kombucha inspired by nature. With a variety of core products and seasonal releases that are low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, naturally fermented and full of probiotics, Nova makes it EASY to please any palate with a perfectly balanced and very-good-tasting kombucha. Now available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic flavors!

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha: is an offshoot of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and is rooted in a lifelong love of fermentation—its art, its madness, its taste. Here our brewers, with their wild imaginations, chase ideas and take on beastly challenges. Our hard kombucha starts with tea leaves, water, and organic ingredients, but it's no mellow cup of herbs. Through a fermentation frenzy—a thrashing culture of bacteria and yeast—kombucha emerges bright and bubbly, winning taste buds in this enchanting brew. The thrill of creating, of taming unruly science, defines our history of craft brewing excellence.

WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha: is a woman-owned, Arizona based brewery crafting premium Jun Kombucha using sustainably-sourced honey and high quality organic teas, infused with farm fresh fruits, herbs and botanicals. All buzz and no bite, WILD TONIC offers a truly unique spin on taste with refreshing, delicate, chef-inspired flavors like Strawberry Blood Orange, Raspberry Goji Rose, Blueberry Basil and Mango Ginger. Available nationwide in non-alcohol and hard flavors, known as the “Champagne of Kombucha!”

To learn more, join in the celebration and enter to win, check out @boochcraft, @flyingembersbrew, @jiantkombucha, @kombrewcha, @kylakombucha, @localrootskombucha, @lunabaybooch, @nova_kombucha, @straingebeast, and @drinkwildtonic, or follow along using #WorldKombuchaDay and #HardKombucha.

