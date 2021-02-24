Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with US Nephrology Clinic to Provide iUGO Care to Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a US Nephrology practice to use Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Care platform to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients.



“It is a testament to the flexibility of our platform that it can be used to manage so many different complex chronic conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to be working with our newest client, a Nephrology Practice in Texas, to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease patients and help improve their health outcomes. Over 36 Million Americans have CKD and the majority of these patients also have either diabetes and/or hypertension, the two primary risk factors for developing Chronic Kidney Disease. Using our highly scalable iUGO Care platform, Nephrologists can help monitor medication compliance and manage patients’ co-morbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure, helping to reduce or prevent further damage to the kidneys that could lead to End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and the need for costly and disruptive interventions like dialysis or a kidney transplant. We will begin onboarding patients next week, and expect to have at least 5,000 kidney disease patients on the platform by the end of this calendar year, at an average revenue of $65 USD/patient/month.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

