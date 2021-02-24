Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, February 24th 2021 - On Thursday April 29th 2021 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2021.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.



