OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – NEWS RELEASE – Governor, first lady, cabinet and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

HONOLULU – Gov. Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige received their first COVID-19 vaccinations at Washington Place this afternoon. They were joined by about 65 cabinet and staff members.

Gov. Ige has delayed his vaccination because of the shortage of vaccines arriving in Hawai‘i. “I felt there was an urgent need to get nursing home residents, our kupuna 75 years and older, healthcare professionals, teachers and other essential workers vaccinated first. I urge Hawai‘i residents to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and to continue wearing your mask, physically distancing and washing your hands often,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor, first lady, cabinet and staff received the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled for their second dose in late March.

The state Department of Health and its community partners administered the vaccinations which are covered by federal CARES Act funds.

ATTACHED PHOTOS: courtesy Office of the Governor

Photos 1-3 also includes Toni Floerke, R.N. from Project Vision Hawai‘i, DOH community team partner

Gov. Ige Vaccinated Gov. After Vaccination First Lady Vaccinated

Photo 4 includes Libby Char, M.D., Department of Health Director

Gov FL and Dr. Char

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

