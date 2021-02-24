HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 23, 2021

Governor’s Office:

One Down, One to Go for Governor, First Lady, Cabinet & Staff

Gov. Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige received their first COVID-19 vaccinations at Washington Place Monday afternoon. They were joined by about 65 cabinet and staff members.

Gov. Ige had delayed his vaccination because of the shortage of vaccines arriving in Hawai‘i. “I felt there was an urgent need to get nursing home residents, our kupuna 75 years and older, healthcare professionals, teachers and other essential workers vaccinated first. I urge Hawai‘i residents to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and to continue wearing your mask, physically distancing and washing your hands often,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor, first lady, cabinet and staff received the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled for their second dose in late March. The state Department of Health and its community partners administered the vaccinations which are covered by federal CARES Act funds.

GOV. DAVID IGE FIRST LADY DAWN AMANO-IGE

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.

47 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 47 new cases of coronavirus today. The department reported no additional deaths.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 27 21,829 Hawai‘i 0 2,234 Maui 17 2,071 Kaua‘i 0 181 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 820 Total Cases 47 27,270 Deaths 0 431

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/22/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-7, O‘ahu-28, Kauaʻi-0

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. MCCC reported 24 inmate test results. Of that number, two (2) were positive and 22 were negative. That brings the total active inmate cases to 26. MCCC also reported 27 negative staff results. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 33 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

10,140 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 10,140 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 5,379 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,598 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

