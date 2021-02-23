DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery Drone Survey Work

Newsroom Posted on Feb 23, 2021 in Latest News

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, Inc., will conduct drone surveying at the Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery beginning on March 1, 2021. The work is anticipated to last through March 5, 2021, weather permitting.

Activities will include scanning and penetration to properly document burial sites and open plots.

Residents in the area should anticipate visible drone activity between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

DHHL manages three cemeteries on its lands, one in Nānākuli and two on Molokaʻi.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]