Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 49     USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING     (WOODS)

SB 29     COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS     (SOULES)

SB 43     FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS     (SOULES)

SB 112     SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE     (STEWART)

SB 236     INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE     (KERNAN)

SB 377     GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS & EXPENDITURES     (MUÑOZ)

SB 223     CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS     (CANDELARIA)

SB 187     TOBACCO SETTLEMENT PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)

For public participation email Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SFC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION with Q & A – 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

     David Hawkins, Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability, El Paso Electric

     David Hudson, President, Xcel Energy, New Mexico – Texas

     Bill Grant, Regional Vice President, Regulatory and Strategic Planning, Xcel Energy

     Tom Fallgren, Vice President. PNM Generation

     Lanny Nickell, Chief Operating Officer, Southwest Power Pool

SB 347    CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT     (CAMPOS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 16     WATER LEASING APPROVAL     (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 334     MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS     (STEFANICS)

HB 57     PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT     (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 289     SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 337     WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS     (GONZALES)

SB 341     LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND     (NEVILLE)

SB 353     EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS     (SANCHEZ)

SB 17     FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT     (STEWART)

HB 23     MED SCHOOL LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS    (GALLEGOS)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 227    INSPECTION OF POLICE MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION    (LOPEZ)

SB 245     GOV’S LEADERSHIP DIVERSITY NETWORK     (PINTO)

SB 251     ANATOMICAL GIFT OPTION ON LICENSE     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 255     HARM REDUCTION ACT     (O’NEILL)

SB 239     HEALTHCARE PROVIDER IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE     (STEFANICS)

*SB 258     CREATE CRIME OF LOOTING     (BACA)

SB 261     COVID PRESUMPTION FOR FIREFIGHTERS (MUÑOZ)

SB 265     COUNTY JURISDICTION OVER TRAFFIC CITATIONS     (PIRTLE)

SB 268     CHANGE AUDIT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS     (POPE)

SB 272     MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT     (POPE)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 385     WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT     (WOODS)

SB 407     HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND     (McKENNA)

SB 397     TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS     (McKENNA)

SB 415     CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS     (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 48     ELECTION CHANGES     (WOODS)

SB 359     SOLICITATION OF SOME CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS     (CANDELARIA)

SJR 9     REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA     (CANDELARIA)

Distribution channels:


