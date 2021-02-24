Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS)

SB 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

SB 43 FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 112 SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE (STEWART)

SB 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 377 GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS & EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ)

SB 223 CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA)

SB 187 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

For public participation email Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SFC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION with Q & A – 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

David Hawkins, Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability, El Paso Electric

David Hudson, President, Xcel Energy, New Mexico – Texas

Bill Grant, Regional Vice President, Regulatory and Strategic Planning, Xcel Energy

Tom Fallgren, Vice President. PNM Generation

Lanny Nickell, Chief Operating Officer, Southwest Power Pool

SB 347 CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT (CAMPOS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 16 WATER LEASING APPROVAL (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 334 MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS (STEFANICS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 337 WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

SB 341 LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND (NEVILLE)

SB 353 EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS (SANCHEZ)

SB 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

HB 23 MED SCHOOL LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS (GALLEGOS)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 227 INSPECTION OF POLICE MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION (LOPEZ)

SB 245 GOV’S LEADERSHIP DIVERSITY NETWORK (PINTO)

SB 251 ANATOMICAL GIFT OPTION ON LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 255 HARM REDUCTION ACT (O’NEILL)

SB 239 HEALTHCARE PROVIDER IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE (STEFANICS)

*SB 258 CREATE CRIME OF LOOTING (BACA)

SB 261 COVID PRESUMPTION FOR FIREFIGHTERS (MUÑOZ)

SB 265 COUNTY JURISDICTION OVER TRAFFIC CITATIONS (PIRTLE)

SB 268 CHANGE AUDIT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS (POPE)

SB 272 MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT (POPE)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 385 WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT (WOODS)

SB 407 HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND (McKENNA)

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 415 CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 48 ELECTION CHANGES (WOODS)

SB 359 SOLICITATION OF SOME CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA)

SJR 9 REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA (CANDELARIA)

