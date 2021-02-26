DesiBasket.com, Indian Grocery Online Platform now launched Buy More Save More feature
Buying online grocery items and other specific products has just become more lucrative and simpler, as Desi Basket now offers you deals, saving your budgetEDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving Indian expats in US has long been the forte of Desi Basket. The reliable online platform has gained a massive significance in the US market, serving customer efficiently all over United states.
Desibasket.com never leaves any stones unturned in providing best deals to its customers across the country. Now, the platform has launched an exciting new feature that lets the customers reduce the grocery expenses by buying more. The ‘Buy More Save More’ feature of Desi Basket has just been launched, specifically rendering customers more flexibility in accommodating their shopping budget with the product lists on the platform.
This great offer allows you to add more value to your shopping experience by availing huge discounts. For example, when you purchase two packets of Afshan Henna Powder, you would get 10% off on the online retail price of the second packet. Similarly, the attribute applies to assorted vegetarian Samosas – purchasing a couple of packets of Samosas (each packet having 60 units) would get you a 15% off on the second packet.
There are plenty of products on Desi Basket site that fall under this wonderful money-saving feature, which you can find exploring the link https://desibasket.com/buy-more-and-save-specials. Some of the products are Cold Wax cream from Ayur, Herbal oil from Baidyanath, Aloe vera from Ayurveda, Bournvita 500 gm jar, and many such incredibly useful items that bear an authentic Indian touch to their brand name.
As a customer on Desi Basket, you would be both satisfied and delighted to explore and avail these buyer-oriented deals and mouth-watering cheap offers.
Desibasket.com has also been a trusted name in the US as a seller of genuine ‘ready-to-eat’ Indian curries, offering loads of delectable varieties. The attractive ‘Buy More Save More’ feature now applies to Indian curry products, too, as you can dig through the link https://desibasket.com/ready-to-eat/curries.
For instance, when you buy 3 packets of Dal Makhani of Haldiram from the site, you receive a whopping discount of 25% on the third packet. Such top-notch offers are also available for other assorted curry products from Haldiram. The Alu Methi under MTR brand also has such an offer. Each packet contains 300 gm of high-quality fine curry powder. You pay less and get more quantities.
The CEO of Desi Basket, enthusiastically, has recently stated in a coveted conference that “Our ‘Buy More Save More’ feature provides more flexibility to customers in terms of lowering their shopping expenses, especially in grocery items, in a strategic way. When an individual purchases more quantities, we guarantee that per unit price of the product would significantly decrease. There would be more value at a lesser price.”
About Desi Basket: Desibasket.com is a reputable ecommerce platform selling a wide range of authentic Indian grocery products (and other items) at cheap rates to Indian living in US.
Contact details
Address: 518 Old Post Rd Edison, NJ 08817
Phone number: +1 (732) 835-7629
Email id: support@desibasket.com
Bala Elugoti
Desibasket.com
+1 732-835-7629
support@desibasket.com
