2021 Brings Leadership Changes to the Delaware Department of Labor

WILMINGTON, DE (February 23, 2021) – The Delaware Department of Labor has announced leadership changes for the organization. Karryl Hubbard will now serve as the new Delaware Secretary of Labor, Rachel Turney will serve as the incoming Deputy Cabinet Secretary, and Richard Fernandes now enters the role of Director of the Employment and Training Division.

KARRYL HUBBARD was confirmed on January 20, 2021, as Secretary of Labor for the State of Delaware. Before her appointment to this new role, Karryl served for four years as Deputy Cabinet Secretary under Secretary, Cerron Cade. Ms. Hubbard will now oversee the daily operations of the agency and ensure that the agency continues to provide critical services to Delawareans despite pivoting to unexpected challenges we face during these uncertain times.

Having previously served as the Director of the Division of Management Support Services for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families, and the Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Karryl brings strong administrative, leadership, and organizational expertise to her new role that will prove to be indispensable assets as the Department of Labor continues to provide resources, training, and support for Delawareans seeking employment.

Hubbard graduated from Hampton University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, and from Temple University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate.

RACHEL TURNEY has been with the Department of Labor for over 15 years serving in various roles in the Division of Employment and Training and has been named Deputy Cabinet Secretary. In her new role, Turney will be responsible for the Office of Administration and will lead policy and legislative efforts during this legislative session.

Working together, Hubbard and Turney will lead the Delaware Department of Labor as it continues its mission is to serve Delawareans by connecting people to jobs, resources, monetary benefits, workplace protections, and labor market information to promote financial independence, workplace justice, and a strong economy. Rachel has worked with a variety of partners to continuously improve the agency’s services to Delaware job seekers, career changers, and employers. She is excited and honored to continue to serve the Department and State.

Rachel graduated from University of Delaware, with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations and from Villanova University with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Richard Fernandes has accepted the role of Director of Employment and Training. For the last 10 years, Richard has served in the Department of Labor’s, Division of Employment and Training. As Senior Business Manager, and with over twenty years of experience providing effective business solutions, workforce development strategies, and program management, Richard brings a competitive global perspective to the role.

During Richard’s last assignment, he worked closely with the Department of Labor’s WIOA partners and successfully managed the operations of DET’s American Job Centers.

For more information on support services and training opportunities, please visit labor.delaware.gov

Contact: Kenneth D. Briscoe Delaware Department of Labor Communications Director