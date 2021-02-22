Delaware Department of Labor Announces New Features and Updates to the Delaware JobLink Website

Wilmington, Delaware February 22, 2021 Delaware Department of Labor

WILMINGTON, DE – Delaware Department of Labor has added new functionality to the Delaware JobLink (joblink.delaware.gov), a website created to support employers looking for qualified candidates, and individuals seeking employment.

The current website offers individuals the ability to search for jobs, create and post a resume, and get personalized career assistance for free. Employers can post available jobs, search for candidates, and get customized candidate recommendations for free as well.

The new features added to the website are:

Improved universal design with clear instructions for achieving your goals.

Better experiences on your phone or tablet.

More information at a glance in the Job Search with tags for wages, education and experience requirements, and remote work opportunities.

Visual gap analysis of job seeker skills versus job posting requirements.

Quick access to user guides and staff contact info.

Individuals can create a free job seeker account with Delaware JobLink, where they can create an unlimited number of resumes, upload a previously created resume, and search for jobs.

Individuals may also receive customized career assistance from the American Job Center. The American Job Center staff will help locate opportunities for federally or state-funded programs that can provide financial assistance for training and education to increase opportunities for employment.

Using Delaware JobLink, employers can create a free account and post an unlimited number of available jobs and search for potential candidates. The American Job Center staff is also available to review an employer’s job postings, find and recommend candidates for their available positions.

The new and improved Delaware JobLink will launch February 22, 2021, and is available at https://joblink.delaware.gov/.

If you have any questions or need help getting started, just reach out to DelawareJobLink@delaware.gov.

Delaware JobLink is designed to connect job seekers with employers.

