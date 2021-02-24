OHIO BUREAU OF MOTOR VEHICLES PARTNERS WITH HAMILTON COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS TO OFFER CONVENIENT SERVICE TO CUSTOMERS

For Immediate Release: February 23, 2021 COLUMBUS – A partnership between the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and the Hamilton County Clerk of Court’s Office will simplify the process for certain residents to obtain a federally-compliant REAL ID. Select employees at all Hamilton County Deputy Registrar locations were deputized as Deputy Clerks of Courts, which gives them the authority to log in to the County Clerk of Court’s website to search for, print, and certify a customer’s divorce decree, which is often needed to show a name change when obtaining a REAL ID. The Deputy Registrar employees can only do this for divorces that occurred in Hamilton County. “We know that the federal requirement for providing name change documentation is a burden for Ohioans,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “We are proud to coordinate with our local partners to remove this hurdle and make the issuance of REAL IDs easier and more convenient.” “Our office is focused on modernizing basic services for Cincinnatians to constantly improve customer service,” said Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval. “I’m proud of our partnership with the Ohio BMV to remove unnecessary burdens and simplify the process of obtaining a REAL ID for the citizens of Hamilton County.” As a reminder, due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021. To obtain the federally compliant driver license or identification card, customers must provide documents that prove the following: full legal name, date of birth, legal presence, social security number (SSN), and two proofs of Ohio residency. Commonly, this includes the customer’s birth certificate or US passport, SSN card or W2. If the customer’s name has changed and is not the same as what is listed on their birth certificate, they will need to provide proof of name change, which may include marriage licenses and divorce decrees Customers can use the interactive acceptable documents checklist on the BMV website to help determine the specific documents they will need to take with them to obtain their DL/ID. Customers should also take advantage of the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system, which allows them to advance in line without physically waiting in the office. After checking in online, customers have a four-hour window to arrive at the Deputy Registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line. ###