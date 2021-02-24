Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,277 in the last 365 days.

Federal Shipping Delays Impacting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Rhode Island

As a result of severe weather that has affected distribution nationwide, certain COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for 2/23 are getting rescheduled. A shipment of approximately 12,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to Rhode Island did not arrive today. The community clinics scheduled for tomorrow at the Cranston Senior Center, the Swift Community Center (in East Greenwich), and the West Warwick Civic Center are affected by this delay and are being rescheduled. People who had appointments will be contacted directly by clinic organizers.

This shipping delay could have additional impacts on some clinics currently scheduled for Wednesday. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will make an announcement on Tuesday about any impacts on Wednesday clinics.

You just read:

Federal Shipping Delays Impacting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Rhode Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.