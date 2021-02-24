Waterfowl Season Virtual Public Hearings, March 9 & 11

Virtual public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2021 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board virtual hearings will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 and March 11, 2021. Information to access the hearings is as follows:

Tuesday, March 9

Direct link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87254650972?pwd=c2FEQ2htYXpoM3RqVzNxaWs4UG9hdz09

Meeting ID: 872 5465 0972

Dial in Phone Number: 1 (929) 436-2866

Passcode: 529516

Thursday, March 11

Direct Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87170690147?pwd=akJSV3pkNnJQL0F5T0tvejJ6cm1pQT09

Meeting ID: 871 7069 0147

Dial in Phone Number: 1 (929) 436-2866

Passcode: 255897

Waterfowl and webless migratory game bird hunters are encouraged to attend one of the hearings and share their preferences and opinions about the proposed seasons.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.

The proposed 2021 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). Comments can be sent to ANR.FWPublicComment@Vermont.Gov or by leaving a message for up to three minutes at this telephone number: 802-265-0043

Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board in making final 2021 hunting season decisions.

For Immediate Release: February 18, 2021

Media Contacts: Media Contacts: Vermont -- David Sausville (802) 878-1564; Mark Scott 802-777-4217 New York -- John O’Connor 518-897-1296