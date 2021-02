Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish is issuing a voluntary recall of all smoked fish products due to the lack of licensure and regulatory oversight by the state agency. The products were distributed to Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX in Portland, Oregon.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/aarons-gourmet-smoked-fish-recalls-smoked-fish-products-produced-without-licensure-and-regulatory