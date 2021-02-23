Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (22 February 2021)
Active cases: 377 New cases: 58 New tests: 1,310 Total confirmed: 4,612 Recovered: 4,089 (+78) Deaths: 146 (+2)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
