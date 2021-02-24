Public hearings to receive comments on proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route scheduled next week

A public hearing will be held on the environmental assessment for the proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route from North Dakota Highway 1804 east of Williston to the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. 85 on the north. There will be three separate opportunities to attend.

The first opportunity will be virtual and will be held on March 2 from 5-7 p.m. on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. If joining by phone, dial 1-888-424-8151, pass code 8515820.

The Public Hearing will consist of the prerecorded presentation that was shown at the August 31, 2020 public hearing with an opportunity to comment or ask questions live. No pre-registration is required but you will be required to enter your name prior to being admitted into the virtual meeting room.

The second and third opportunities will be in-person and will be held on March 4 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Williston, ND.

The in-person public hearings will consist of the prerecorded presentation that was shown at the August 31, 2020 public hearing with an opportunity to comment or ask questions live. To register, please go to www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. Registration is required to ensure capacity restrictions at the meeting site are not exceeded.

The public hearings are being facilitated by the NDDOT, the City of Williston, Williams County, FHWA, and Ulteig Engineers

If unable to attend a public hearing, written statements or comments must be mailed by March 19, 2021 to Jennifer Hanley, PE, Ulteig Engineers, 3350 38th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com with “Public Hearing” in the subject heading.

Verbal statements or comments about this project can be provided during the meeting or by leaving a voicemail message at 701-355-2320. Please include the name of the project (Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route), your name and address in your message. Please limit your message to 5 minutes. Comments must be made by March 19, 2021.

The environmental assessment is available online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/williston/ or by appointment for public inspection at the NDDOT Williston District Office, 205 West Dakota Parkway, Williston, the Williston Community Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston, City of Williston City Hall, 22 East Broadway, Williston, Williams County, 206 East Broadway, Williston, FHWA, 4503 Coleman Street #205, and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jennifer Hanley, 701-280-8582 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Antiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701-328-2978) or civilrights@nd.gov . TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.