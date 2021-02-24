The Top Ten Male Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2021

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the world of business changing faster than ever, there are those who keep on top of the trends - and those who fall behind. With the pandemic creating more opportunities for those savvy enough to pivot and adapt, there has been a huge shift in the dynamic of the entrepreneurial world of years gone by. For those who desire to forge their own path and create the life they truly want to live, entrepreneurship is more often than not the vehicle to get them there. According to Two Comma PR, the rise of the era of entrepreneurship has only just begun. Each doing amazing things in their own right, here we present the top 10 male entrepreneurs to watch out for in 2021.





Rich Hawkins (@Rich_Hawkins)

Rich Hawkins turned his losses into gains after and has built a multi-million-pound eCommerce business. Today, whilst growing his brands Rich helps other entrepreneurs realize their dreams and achieve their goals using eCommerce. I

In 2011, Rich lost his first business and walked away with thousands of pounds of debt, he spent over a year heavily depressed and considered giving up.

However, in 2012 was introduced to eCommerce by a friend who was selling dog beds on eBay and that’s how his eCommerce journey began. It started as a modest drop shipping business selling children’s scooter wheels on eBay and it grew into what it is today with a lot of hard work and motivation.

Rich’s brands are very successful and over the years gas gained back the confidence he had lost along with his first business. Since then, he has continued to launch multiple brands and earned multiple millions in turnover each year. He continues to bring new products to the market, and also works as a consultant for some household brand names.

In 2019, he decided to put his knowledge to work and help other eCommerce entrepreneurs find success. He has nearly a decade of experience in the field and from his own failures and wins, he knows what works and how to build a successful online brand. Rich is no stranger to failure and he understands the challenges and hardships of building a sustainable business more than anyone, which is why he is using his experience to help others unlock their potential.





Gareth Davies (@gazdavies8)

Gareth Davies is an ex-professional footballer who had to retire because of an injury and decided to dedicate the rest of his career to providing health and safety training services people can trust. He developed a team of in-house trainers who offer qualified, and engaging training that truly makes a difference. He founded Essential Site Skills with the idea of promoting business development and growth alongside a staff that’s motivated, trained, and experienced.

Essential Site Skills is an ESFA-approved provider, which means they have several funding streams available to provide financial support to individuals and businesses that need training but can’t always afford it. It’s important for Gareth to promote awareness of the funding available from the UK government for free training to upskill the workforce and boost the economy.

Gareth has a unique business strategy that supports and ensures the delivery of high-quality and smooth training. It’s his passion to make people’s lives easier and provide assistance so businesses can grow and exceed people’s expectations. He has replaced the dressing room with meeting rooms and training rooms where he has the skills to engage with people with a likable personality and a knowledgeable mind. Gareth promises to serve as a trustworthy and reliable guide for all.





Akash Mehta (@mehta_a)

Akash Mehta is a British entrepreneur and influencer who has had the pleasure of working with brands such as Burberry, Estée Lauder, and Dior, where he worked as their Global Digital Manager. He graduated from Imperial College London in Engineering but found his passion in business. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of Fable and Mane, an Ayurvedic-inspired hair wellness brand, and CO-ANU, his digital agency. Akash has found great success in his entrepreneurial career that has even earned him a place on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

His brand ‘Fable and Mane’ brings something unique to the market. All the products are plant-based and inspired by ancient Indian beauty secrets. Along with his sister Nikita Mehta, Akash founded this brand to bring ancient Ayurvedic wisdom to the world so everyone can unlock these powers through their products.

Akash is extremely happy to bring natural and vegan products that are based on his personal experience and heritage. Fable and Mane products are silicone-free and they’re available at Sephora (in the US and Canada), Boots (UK and Ireland), and Douglas (Germany and Netherlands), and they also have their own online store. Akash Mehta is incredibly successful and he’s engaged in many endeavors to make the world a better place, particularly as a Global Guardian for UNICEF and through his very own wildlife conservation fund called 'The Fable Fund.’





James Saward-Anderson (@james_saward_anderson)

James Saward-Anderson is the co-founder of Social Tree Global alongside Maxwell Hannah, a project that started in his bedroom back in 2016 and it has grown to become one of the largest dedicated B2B social media agencies. James has also helped educate over 10,000 marketing and communications experts all over the world about the latest social media intelligence insights in the finance and healthcare industries.

In 2020, he made it his focus to develop an online learning platform so the Social Tree Global in-person events would adopt a new digital format and thus be available to a lot more people. He’s also leading an initiative for 2021 where he aims to educate 100,000 students from Britain’s biggest universities about the usefulness and power of LinkedIn.

At Social Tree Global, they believe in the power of social media to change the way people feel about health and wealth. The values that define this company are resiliency and adventure, and they guide every step they make as a company. They bring something different to the table because they truly understand the community they work in thanks to the experience they’ve had running the largest industry-specific social media events in the world.





Maxwell Hannah (@max.t.hannah)

Maxwell Hannah is the co-founder of Social Tree Global, which is now recognized as one of the leading authorities on social selling and social media marketing. His mission with Social Tree Global is to help professionals and brands take advantage of social media and dominate it. They provide solutions that arm clients with intelligence and social media awareness so they can reach their goals and achieve their full potential. In his role at Social Tree Global, he is responsible for setting client strategy and pioneering new ways to harness the power of social media. His approach is innovative and, alongside James Saward-Anderson and his own expertise, they have managed to build one of the fastest-growing B2B social media agencies in Europe. Today’s world is so focused on digital media and Max understands this perfectly, which is what allows him to always find new approaches to marketing and sales. Both social media and the market are volatile and constantly evolving, but Max has proven to be capable of staying on top of the trends. Social Tree Global provides a fresh approach to social media to boost corporate brands and allow them to stay relevant in such a fast-paced world so they can reach their goals.





Sanjay Kumar (@savoysproperties)

Sanjay Kumar has developed a passion for property and when he bought his first property in 2001, he decided to continue investing in the industry and finally do what he loved most. By 2010, Sanjay was developing properties and he later co-founded Savoys Properties, a company that provides boutique-style, all-inclusive, affordable house share accommodations. They also provide self-contained properties and refurbish and manage properties to provide excellent homes for professional tenants.

What Sanjay brings to the table is an incredible eye for detail and a special talent that allows him to find overlooked and ignored properties that provide great opportunities for improvement. At Savoys Properties, they set up properties for their clients and they handle the entire process in a professional and passionate manner. They have a great team, the best tools, and the experience required to execute projects to perfection.

Savoys Properties has grown a lot since it was founded and it was a finalist in four categories in the Property Investor Awards 2020. They won the award for Commercial Property Developer of the year for their outstanding work. They have created a greatly successful business that brings something different to the market and provides an affordable service that makes everyone happy.





Malkit Purewal (@savoysproperties)

Malkit Purewal has been enriching the property industry for over 20 years and he has spent the last 10 years specializing in HMOs and Development. His passion is to add value to properties through planning and design while providing great deals that can benefit all parties involved. He takes abandoned buildings and transforms them with creativity, love, and passion into HMO's and homes that can be inhabited and enjoyed.

Malkit is a former Commodity Analyst but he wasn't happy with his role, so he decided to pursue his dreams and become a full-time property developer. His drive and love for what he does have allowed him to build a successful career and he was also awarded Commercial Property Developer of the Year at the Property Investor Awards 2020, a great accomplishment for him.

He’s the co-founder of Savoys Properties, an award-winning company that focuses on providing boutique-style, all-inclusive, affordable homes. They also specialize in providing self-contained properties and they refurbish and manage properties to provide high-quality homes for professional tenants as well. What they do is set up the property so their clients don’t have to do a thing and they do it perfectly, making everyone happy in the process through professionalism and passion.





William Ferreira (@williamferreirauk)

William Ferreira is a successful entrepreneur who founded his first company at the early age of 19 years old, becoming one of the leading young entrepreneurs in the UK. He's a university dropout who decided to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit. William has worked with major global brands in marketing and digital transformation, including Virgin, Nike, Stolichnaya, and more. At the age of 21, he sold his first company and he continued working in the startup sector, helping small businesses reach the next level.



He is now the co-founder and Managing Partner of Social Buff, a company that builds and elevates direct-to-consumer brands. They have the best talent and provide services such as brand building, performance marketing, and eCommerce. The company is truly thriving and they've recently moved into co-investing in new startups, which allows them to partner with new ventures and work as an incubator.



Social Buff has been on the market since 2018 and they don't only work with startups, but also with global brands and everything in-between. William and his team are passionate about providing truly valuable services that will help companies scale and grow online. They work globally with companies in a wide variety of industries and have teams in London, Amsterdam and Dubai.





James Armstrong (@jamesarmstrongofficial)

James is a renowned property investor and developer and the co-founder of AWT Group – a property development firm. James grew the sourcing arm to the business from the ground up in 2018. Fast forward to now and he has five employees 50 active deals with an investor pool spanning 29 countries.



James tenaciously started in the Property sector at just 19 years of age, having got into debt to fund his education. It was then, with limited cash outlay that he started his property sourcing business, where he was able to peak at over £70,000 a week within the year. Even during 2020 he was able to secure over £1 million of investor finance – a largely impressive feat for someone in their 20’s during such a difficult trading environment.

James’ clientele are usually High Net Worth individuals and those from professional backgrounds such as Doctors, Lawyers and accountants and those who have spare capital to invest. James’ professionalism and knowledge is evident through his presence on Social Media where he shares relevant and concise tips to help investors. We recommend a trip to his YouTube channel where he discusses how to correctly value property, HMO conversion projects, investment strategies and carrying out the correct due diligence.





Toby Harris (@tobyharrismassage)

Toby Harris is one of Dubai’s fastest growing, sports entrepreneurs. He set up his first business at the age of 21 in Edinburgh, Scotland and moved to the UAE, 3 years later. It is here, where his brand DXB Sports Massage has become the fastest rising Sports Therapy and Massage firms within the region.



Toby’s technical expertise lies in Podiatry and lower limb medicine and paired with his sharp business acumen and flare, it is no surprise the company is growing exponentially. Since July 2020 it has grown from himself to a team of sports therapists who travel across the region to treat his legion of clients, which include celebrities, Olympic athletes and CEO’s.



With a renewed focus on employee health and wellbeing, due to the global pandemic, Toby has recently secured corporate partnerships with firms such asPorsche and UFC Gym to ensure their workforces are suitably looked after.



Prospective clients can book a range of services via the DXB Sports Massage website and insight into treatments can be seen via Toby and the brand’s social media platforms. The entrepreneur has a clear strategy to grow DXB Sports Massage across the other states of the UAE. With a wealth of practical experience, a growing following and an upward trend in self-care, we are confident that Toby Harris’s success in sports therapy will be a mainstay.





Make sure to follow each of these amazing entrepreneurs. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Two Comma PR for taking the time to put this article together.





Media Details

Contact: Sabrina Stocker

Company: Two Comma PR

Phone: +44 (0) 7494 973518

Email: info@twocommapr.com

Website: www.twocommapr.com

