Emerson Firm Announces Investigation Regarding Alleged Improper Sale of Private Health Data by Flo Health, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”), a law firm in Houston, Texas, announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the alleged improper sale of consumers private health data by Flo Health, Inc. (“Flo”). One of our colleagues recently filed a class action complaint on behalf of individuals whose private health data was allegedly sold to Google LLC, Google’s marketing service Fabric, Facebooks, Inc. through its Facebook Analytics tool, marketing firm AppsFlyer, Inc., analytics firm Flurry, Inc., and other third parties for the purpose of targeted advertising.



Flo Health owns and develops the Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker (“Flo App” or “App”), one of the most popular health and fitness mobile applications. The Flo App purports to use artificial intelligence to provide advice and assistance related to women’s health, such as serving as an ovulation calendar, period tracker, pregnancy guide, and wellness and lifestyle tracker. Flo Health touts that its app is the “#1 mobile product for women’s health.” The Flo App has been installed more than 165 million times and has over 38 million monthly active users. The App has also been rated the #1 period tracker in the United States based on active audience and the #1 most downloaded health app in the Apple App Store.

If you are a person in the U.S. who used the Flo App between June 2016 and the present, then you may be affected. If you are troubled by the improper and unauthorized use of your personal health information and you used the Flo App as above, then you should contact us.