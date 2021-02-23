Health Addiction Supplements Will Highlight ECRM’s Annual Get-Together for Buyers and Brands

Health Addiction’s Functional Supplements Promote Overall Health

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Addiction will roll-out its product line of functional dietary supplements at next month’s annual “Store Brand Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’ hosted by ECRM.

“We are excited that our representatives will introduce our dietary supplements to buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States,” said Nathaly Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. “This is a great opportunity for retailers in America to learn about Health Addiction and what we do.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

This year’s ECRM’s confab happens to coincide with National Nutrition Month, an educational and informational campaign founded by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

“What better way to feature Health Addiction’s product line than during National Nutrition Month,” Marcus said. “We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the more than 50 retail buyers who plan to attend.”

Marcus became Mexico’s first functional nutritionist after her twin baby daughters suffered seizures when they were 11 months old. She came to the United States and researched a holistic treatment plan for her daughters since traditional medicine failed them.

“After a regimen of supplements and changing their diet, I saw my girls smile, relax, sleep and crawl for the first time,” Marcus said. “My girls now are 24 and healthy.”

Eventually, Marcus founded her health and wellness company, Health Addiction.

“I developed an affordable line of dietary supplements, which have become popular in Mexico,” Marcus said. “Now, we decided to bring our wellness products to the U.S.”

To help people stay on the path to good health, Health Addiction plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We are looking forward to introducing our health and wellness products at the ECRM event,” Marcus said. “It is a great opportunity to show off our dietary supplements to some of the biggest retailers in the U.S.”

For more information, please visit www.healthaddiction.com .

