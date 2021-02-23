Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,548 in the last 365 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Company Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, on March 9th

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to provide a company update and discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 493-6779 (International). The conference ID number is 13716363. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Company Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, on March 9th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.