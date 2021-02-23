GCCA Announces Partnership with InHouse Physicians to Vaccinate Critical Food Supply Chain Workers
| The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) today announced they are partnering with InHouse Physicians (IHP) to help essential workers in the food and agriculture industry get the COVID-19 vaccination. Through the program, GCCA members can work with IHP to submit applications to conduct worksite vaccinations for essential workers in the food and agriculture industry. This process will help members in navigating the varying state approaches to vaccinations and enable their essential employees to get vaccinated at a designated worksite.
“Our members and others in the industry have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that Americans have access to healthy, safe, and affordable food,” said Matthew Ott, President and CEO of GCCA. “This partnership is our way of helping those who are helping the country when we need it most. By teaming up with InHouse Physicians, we will be able to help streamline the vaccination process and get these critical front-line workers the vaccine so they can continue to do the heroic work of feeding the world.”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic InHouse Physicians has been supporting clients with solutions designed to deliver on-site health security to their employees,” said Dr. Jonathan Spero, President, Founder, and CEO of InHouse Physicians. “Clients from critical infrastructure, film production, aviation, and education have leveraged our solutions ranging from temporary worksite health clinics to on-site COVID testing, and now on-site COVID vaccination clinics to support employee safety, and enable business continuity. We’re excited about our partnership with GCCA, and the opportunity to assist GCCA members and their employees in the critical role they play in feeding the world.”
For more information about how your company can participate in this program, please visit here.
About the Global Cold Chain Alliance
Comprised of its Core Partners, including the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA), and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA), the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. For more information, visit: www.GCCA.org or contact mrodgers@gcca.org.
About InHouse Physicians
InHouse Physicians was created in 1992 to meet an unmet need in the corporate meeting industry, namely, providing access to convenient, high-quality medical care for attendees with acute healthcare needs at corporate meetings and events. Our overarching mission now is to ignite human potential in our clients' workforce by leveraging the science of human performance. This goes well beyond Duty of Care and Health and Wellness by assisting every employee we touch in being the best versions of themselves. By doing so, we are driving employee engagement and fulfillment, improving productivity throughout the workforce, supporting a healthy work culture, and positively impacting the bottom line. For more information visit www.inhousephysicians.com or contact pgahagan@ihphysicians.com.
