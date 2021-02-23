Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CPS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

  • Pretax income of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter and $20.1 million for 2020
  • Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fourth quarter
  • Net income of $21.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for 2020
  • New contract purchases of $743 million for the full year 2020  

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to a net income of $29,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $62.4 million, a decrease of $23.3 million, or 27.2%, compared to $85.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $56.0 million compared to $84.8 million for the 2019 period.   Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.5 million compared to pretax income of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 total revenues were $271.2 million compared to $345.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $74.6 million, or 21.6%. Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $251.0 million, a decrease of $85.6 million, or 25.4%, compared to $336.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $20.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $21.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $5.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 would have been $12.9 million and $0.54 per share, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, CPS purchased $166.7 million of new contracts compared to $174.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $247.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's receivables totaled $2.175 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease from $2.250 billion as of September 30, 2020 and a decrease from $2.416 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 5.18% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 12.08% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 15.46% as of December 31, 2019.

“We began 2020 with the highest expectations and then adjusted to the changes brought about by the pandemic,” reported Charles E. Bradley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the year unfolded, we experienced the interruption and return of the asset-backed securitization market, briefly higher delinquencies followed by improvement to even lower levels than before the pandemic, and the resilience and fortitude of our staff as we navigated work-from-home and enhanced office health protocols. We are looking forward to a return to pre-pandemic world in 2021.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on February 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502 or 253 237-1131 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3998868.

A replay of the conference call will be available between February 24, 2021 and March 3, 2021, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3998868. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding.  In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVD-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, yet unknown, in the future. Any or all such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844 878-2777

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations            
(In thousands, except per share data)            
(Unaudited)            
                           
      Three months ended     Twelve months ended  
      December 31,     December 31,  
        2020         2019         2020         2019    
Revenues:                          
Interest income     $ 67,710       $ 83,274       $ 294,982       $ 337,096    
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value       (6,477 )       -         (29,528 )       -    
Other income       1,201         2,449         5,707         8,704    
        62,434         85,723         271,161         345,800    
Expenses:                          
Employee costs       19,372         21,847         80,198         80,877    
General and administrative       7,630         7,895         31,981         33,004    
Interest       22,962         27,595         101,338         110,528    
Provision for credit losses       -         21,454         14,113         85,773    
Other expenses       5,996         6,045         23,411         26,456    
        55,960         84,836         251,041         336,638    
Income before income taxes       6,474         887         20,120         9,162    
Income tax expense (benefit)       2,331         858         (1,557 )       3,756    
Net income     $ 4,143       $ 29       $ 21,677       $ 5,406    
                           
Earnings per share:                          
Basic     $ 0.18       $ 0.00       $ 0.96       $ 0.24    
Diluted     $ 0.17       $ 0.00       $ 0.90       $ 0.22    
                           
                           
Number of shares used in computing earnings                          
per share:                          
Basic       22,555         22,529         22,611         22,416    
Diluted       24,537         23,950         24,003         24,064    
                           
                           
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets            
(In thousands)            
(Unaudited)            
                           
      December 31,     December 31,              
        2020         2019                
Assets:                          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 13,466       $ 5,295                
Restricted cash and equivalents       130,686         135,537                
Finance receivables measured at fair value       1,523,726         1,444,038                
                           
Finance receivables       492,133         897,530                
Allowance for finance credit losses       (80,790 )       (11,640 )              
Finance receivables, net       411,343         885,890                
                           
                           
Deferred tax assets, net       28,512         15,480                
Other assets       38,162         53,009                
      $ 2,145,895       $ 2,539,249                
                           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                          
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     $ 43,112       $ 47,077                
Warehouse lines of credit       118,999         134,791                
Residual interest financing       25,426         39,478                
Securitization trust debt       1,803,673         2,097,728                
Subordinated renewable notes       21,323         17,534                
        2,012,533         2,336,608                
                           
Shareholders' equity       133,362         202,641                
      $ 2,145,895       $ 2,539,249                
                           
                           
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)                          
                     
      At and for the     At and for the  
      Three months ended     Twelve months ended  
      December 31,     December 31,  
        2020         2019         2020         2019    
                           
Contracts purchased     $ 166.71       $ 247.50       $ 742.58       $ 1,002.78    
Contracts securitized       -         275.00         741.87         1,014.10    
                           
Total portfolio balance     $ 2,174.97       $ 2,416.04       $ 2,174.97       $ 2,416.04    
Average portfolio balance       2,202.22         2,418.61         2,315.75         2,404.71    
                           
Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables       16.42 %       1.30 %              
                           
Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1)       18.23 %       3.57 %              
                           
Delinquencies                          
31+ Days       10.43 %       13.55 %              
Repossession Inventory       1.65 %       1.91 %              
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory       12.08 %       15.46 %              
                           
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio                          
Legacy portfolio       6.96 %       12.05 %       11.72 %       12.16 %  
Fair Value portfolio       4.61 %       5.17 %       4.33 %       3.80 %  
Total portfolio       5.18 %       7.92 %       6.51 %       7.95 %  
                           
Recovery rates (2)       41.9 %       33.1 %       38.7 %       33.9 %  
                           
      For the   For the
      Three months ended   Twelve months ended
      December 31,   December 31,
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
      $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)
Interest income     $ 67.71   12.3 %   $ 83.27   13.8 %   $ 294.98   12.7 %   $ 337.10   14.0 %
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value       (6.48 ) -1.2 %     -   0.0 %     (29.53 ) -1.3 %   $ -   0.0 %
Servicing fees and other income       1.20   0.2 %     2.45   0.4 %     5.71   0.2 %     8.70   0.4 %
Interest expense       (22.96 ) -4.2 %     (27.60 ) -4.6 %     (101.34 ) -4.4 %     (110.53 ) -4.6 %
Net interest margin       39.47   7.2 %     58.13   9.6 %     169.82   7.3 %     235.27   9.8 %
Provision for credit losses       -   0.0 %     (21.45 ) -3.5 %     (14.11 ) -0.6 %     (85.77 ) -3.6 %
Risk adjusted margin       39.47   7.2 %     36.67   6.1 %     155.71   6.7 %     149.50   6.2 %
Core operating expenses       (33.00 ) -6.0 %     (35.79 ) -5.9 %     (135.59 ) -5.9 %     (140.34 ) -5.8 %
Pre-tax income     $ 6.47   1.2 %   $ 0.89   0.1 %   $ 20.12   0.9 %   $ 9.16   0.4 %
                           
(1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.              
(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.        
(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.                          
(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.            

 


