Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel Appointed to the Newly Formed Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada launched the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council and has appointed Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, as one of its members.



The Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council (Advisory Council) is a key component of the Food Policy for Canada and will bring together 24 experts and stakeholders from a variety of sectors, including the agriculture and food sector, health, academia, and non-profit organizations.

The Advisory Council will provide a critical forum to engage food, community and agriculture leaders on how we can collectively build a better food system for all Canadians, and will provide advice to the Minister on current and emerging issues.

“I am honoured to have been selected for this important task of ensuring that every Canadian has access to delicious and nutritious food,” says Nikkel, “It’s been my life’s work for over two decades and I’m excited to have the opportunity to effect real change for the people in this country.”

Lori is passionate about improving our food system and working for a future without food loss and waste where everyone can have access to the food they need. As the CEO at Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food recovery charity, she led the recovery and redistribution of more than 22.3 million pounds of healthy, unsold food to non-profits across Canada in the last year.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and expert in perishable food recovery. Every year food rescue expands to include more farms, manufacturers, distributors and retail. They work with thousands of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging our environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and schools, ensuring people have access to the good food they need to be healthy and strong. Second Harvest is a global thought leader and continually innovates processes and shares methods to create a better future for everyone. https://secondharvest.ca/

