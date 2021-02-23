Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTVCA, PTVCB) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

Investor Contact: John Barnett
(317) 429-2554
investors@protectiveinsurance.com 


